iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $209.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.15 and a 200-day moving average of $211.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.