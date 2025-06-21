Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 900 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average of $105.88. The company has a market cap of $211.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

