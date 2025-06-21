Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by First American Bank

First American Bank raised its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $222.35 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.26 and a 200 day moving average of $230.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

