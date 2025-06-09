Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $590.03 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $591.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,900. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $34,196,757.55. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,258 shares of company stock worth $20,885,067 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.