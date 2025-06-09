International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,236,176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 29,564.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,940,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,958 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,209 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.06.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $268.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.11. The company has a market cap of $249.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $166.81 and a twelve month high of $270.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

