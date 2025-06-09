NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

VYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on NCR Voyix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

Shares of VYX stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 529,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,103. NCR Voyix has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.65.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other NCR Voyix news, Director Laura Sen acquired 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $248,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,321.12. This trade represents a 76.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NCR Voyix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 33.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 408,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 49,642 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,626,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,442 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,672,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after buying an additional 362,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

