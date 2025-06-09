Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 4,291 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 10,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 106.2% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,171 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 73,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $113.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $204.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.70. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.