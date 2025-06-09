PFW Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PFW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $449.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.42 and its 200 day moving average is $109.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

