Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 2,074 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $1,236,176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29,564.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,940,520,000 after buying an additional 4,384,958 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $268.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $166.81 and a 52-week high of $270.17. The stock has a market cap of $249.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.11.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.