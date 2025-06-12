Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $4,577,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 492,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,066,952.30. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Michael Guthrie sold 24,168 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $1,949,390.88.

On Monday, May 12th, Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $3,588,500.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $2,939,500.00.

Roblox Stock Up 2.6%

RBLX stock opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.16. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.29 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 3,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 66,882 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Roblox by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,191,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,263 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Roblox by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 704,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,762,000 after buying an additional 355,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 115,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

