Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,572 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 59.5% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 33,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $93.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,384 shares of company stock worth $4,872,471. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

