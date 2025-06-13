Edward J. Hoffman Sells 10,000 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,924. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Radian Group Price Performance

RDN opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $318.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.99 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

Radian Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Radian Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,766,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,340,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,696,000 after acquiring an additional 246,799 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,658,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,978,000 after acquiring an additional 306,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $73,693,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Compass Point lowered shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

