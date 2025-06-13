Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XSHQ. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Trading Up 12.9%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1498 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

