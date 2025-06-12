James Edgemond Sells 12,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total value of $3,904,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,353.66. This trade represents a 59.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $276.47 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.08.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTHR. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.