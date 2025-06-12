James Edgemond Sells 12,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total value of $3,904,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,353.66. This trade represents a 59.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Price Performance
UTHR stock opened at $276.47 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.08.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on UTHR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United Therapeutics
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.