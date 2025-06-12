Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,357 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,357 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,259 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,770 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,663 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.5%

AEM stock opened at $118.78 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $63.43 and a 52-week high of $126.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.82.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

