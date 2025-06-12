Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,455,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,148,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,715,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 73,433 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $23.22.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.0855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

