Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CEO Dave Schaeffer Sells 80,000 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $3,822,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $176,868,229.38. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dave Schaeffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Dave Schaeffer sold 55,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $2,675,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Dave Schaeffer sold 75,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $3,582,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $973,400.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Dave Schaeffer sold 25,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $48.19 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $86.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.81 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,182,000 after purchasing an additional 43,523 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 30.4% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,012,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,374,000 after buying an additional 469,028 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,897,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,209,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after acquiring an additional 257,383 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 907,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,973,000 after acquiring an additional 645,521 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

