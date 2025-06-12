Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,067 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,928,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,726,000 after buying an additional 14,213,243 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $638,470,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,171,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,527,000 after acquiring an additional 637,643 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,362,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,538,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,498,000 after buying an additional 322,313 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WY

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.