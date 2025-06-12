Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $633.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $836.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $518.60 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $653.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.