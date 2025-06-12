Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.69. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.10.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

