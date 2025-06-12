Daniel A. Bergeron Sells 31,282 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 31,282 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.28, for a total value of $11,895,918.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,262,037.52. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of RBC stock opened at $375.35 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $260.53 and a fifty-two week high of $386.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.66.
RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.50.
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
