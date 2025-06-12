First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes $218,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 47,985 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 66,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $9,707,143.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,329 shares in the company, valued at $71,820,433.62. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,021,107. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $261.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.22. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

