Courier Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $550.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.46. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

