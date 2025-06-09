Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Trading Down 24.4% – Should You Sell?

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 24.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 657,715 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 820% from the average daily volume of 71,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
Century Lithium Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.30.
About Century Lithium
Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.
