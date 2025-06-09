Best Industrial Stocks To Watch Today – June 6th

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, GE Aerospace, and Constellation Energy are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture and distribute capital goods, machinery and infrastructure products—spanning sectors such as aerospace, defense, construction and transportation. These stocks tend to be cyclical, rising when economic growth drives demand for equipment and infrastructure projects and falling during downturns. Investors often view industrial‐stock performance as a barometer of broader economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $15.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.45. The company had a trading volume of 111,247,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,354,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.63 and a 200 day moving average of $333.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded down $10.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.88. 24,439,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,891,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 203.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.65. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $265.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ MU traded up $3.13 on Friday, reaching $109.42. 11,971,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,522,125. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE stock traded up $3.94 on Friday, hitting $255.86. 2,842,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,354,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $257.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.55. The firm has a market cap of $272.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

CEG stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.77 and its 200-day moving average is $255.27. The company has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. Constellation Energy has a 1 year low of $155.60 and a 1 year high of $352.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

Featured Articles