2,767 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 27,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.96.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $307.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $219.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

