Wiser Wealth Management Inc Has $1.66 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.5% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $367.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities cut shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.