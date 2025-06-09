Roth Capital Lowers THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $77.00

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised THOR Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W downgraded THOR Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Shares of THO stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.37. The stock had a trading volume of 548,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,992. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $63.15 and a 52-week high of $118.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.61.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.74. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,606,000 after purchasing an additional 326,584 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 62.5% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,482,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,040,000 after buying an additional 1,339,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,364,000 after purchasing an additional 29,012 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 20.1% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,448,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,613,000 after buying an additional 409,636 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 106.2% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,762,000 after purchasing an additional 643,851 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

