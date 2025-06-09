Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,623 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,310 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $886,299,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $295.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

