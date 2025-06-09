Space Stocks To Consider – June 8th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and GE Aerospace are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve space-related activities—ranging from rocket and satellite manufacturing to launch services, earth-observation data and emerging space tourism. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the rapidly growing commercialization and technological advancement of the space industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,701,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,204,442. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.34. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $493.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,928,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,637. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.82. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $403.33 and a 52-week high of $542.07.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE stock traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,792,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,575. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $257.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38.

