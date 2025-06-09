Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,245 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

Shares of PM stock opened at $181.77 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.93 and a 52 week high of $183.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.69. The company has a market capitalization of $282.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

