Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,338,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,448,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2%

VTI stock opened at $295.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.55. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

