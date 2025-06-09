PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Barclays

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PVH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PVH from $86.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.27.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,232. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.35. PVH has a 1-year low of $59.28 and a 1-year high of $120.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,375,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PVH by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,852,000 after buying an additional 144,260 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PVH by 179,164.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 759,656 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

