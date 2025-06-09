Pharmaceutical Stocks To Follow Now – June 8th

Eli Lilly and Company, D-Wave Quantum, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and Novo Nordisk A/S are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture and market medicinal drugs. Investors in these stocks gain partial ownership in firms whose value often hinges on clinical trial results, regulatory approvals and patent lifecycles. As a result, pharmaceutical equities can exhibit above-average volatility tied to scientific and policy developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $770.00. 2,068,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,655,041. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $770.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $800.27. The firm has a market cap of $729.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE:QBTS traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. 82,418,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,878,537. D-Wave Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $401.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,947. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $390.50 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $420.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.81.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.02. 5,387,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,950,051. The company has a market cap of $372.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.95. 9,845,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,731,054. The company has a market cap of $198.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $134.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Shares of REGN traded up $10.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $493.22. 1,497,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,784. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $569.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $657.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NYSE:NVO traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.70. 9,535,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,905,079. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average is $80.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

