Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OMCL. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of OMCL opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.50. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $269.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.18 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 9.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter worth $5,635,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter worth $4,394,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 230,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 99,104 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

