Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,571.71 ($34.53).

A number of brokerages recently commented on DGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 1,960 ($26.32) to GBX 2,010 ($26.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,372 ($31.85) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 1,890 ($25.38) on Thursday. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 1,820 ($24.44) and a one year high of GBX 2,731.50 ($36.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,988.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In related news, insider John Alexander Manzoni acquired 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,955 ($26.25) per share, with a total value of £6,549.25 ($8,793.30). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 981 shares of company stock worth $1,999,510. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company.

