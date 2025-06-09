Promising Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch Now – June 9th

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Quanta Services, and Southern are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies whose core business involves generating power or fuel from renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal and biomass, as well as manufacturing the equipment and services that support those industries. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the global transition away from fossil fuels toward cleaner energy. Their performance is often driven by technological innovation, government policies and subsidy programs, which can lead to higher volatility than traditional energy stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,475,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,979,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $358.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,319. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $365.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.99.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

NYSE SO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. Southern has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $94.45.

