Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,000. Broadcom accounts for 1.3% of Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $295.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.25.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $246.95 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $265.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 201.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.81.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

