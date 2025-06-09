Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Objectivity Squared LLC

Objectivity Squared LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 9.0% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

