Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lessened its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 443,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,161 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $23,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,686,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,373,000 after acquiring an additional 18,852 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,503,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 865,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,315,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFL opened at $57.03 on Monday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1166 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

