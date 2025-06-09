Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 260 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $228.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.08. The stock has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

