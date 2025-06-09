4,478 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 153,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 137,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 203,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 108,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

