AHL Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,382 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,823,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,714,000 after purchasing an additional 41,328 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $72.16 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

