Etoro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Investment analysts at Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Etoro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Etoro Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Etoro Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Etoro Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etoro Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

Etoro Group Price Performance

About Etoro Group

Shares of ETOR opened at $68.70 on Monday. Etoro Group has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $74.28.

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

