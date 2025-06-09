Top Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now – June 8th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, AltC Acquisition, and Spring Valley Acquisition are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from about $300 million to $2 billion. Because these companies are smaller and less established than large-cap firms, their shares tend to be more volatile but can offer higher growth potential for investors willing to accept greater risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. 94,183,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,765,368. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

AltC Acquisition stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. 13,254,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

SV stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,203,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,580. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92.

