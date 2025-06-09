Millington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,892 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 294.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $232.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.47. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

