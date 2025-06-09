Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.0369 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNY. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

