Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,413,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,617,081,000 after buying an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,287,823,000 after buying an additional 175,596 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $5,019,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Phillip Securities raised Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,149.91.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,241.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,087.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $989.18. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,262.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,390 shares of company stock worth $170,509,439 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

