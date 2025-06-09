Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,003 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Price Performance
Emerson Electric stock opened at $123.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.48%.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Want AI Exposure? These 3 ETFs Offer Different Angles
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- In a Historic Shift, 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Plan to Buyback Stock
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Medical Technology Stocks Outperforming in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.