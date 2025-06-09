Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,003 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $123.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.48%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.