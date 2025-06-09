Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 216 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 216 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 5,860 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total value of $1,362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,390 shares of company stock worth $170,509,439 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,149.91.

Netflix Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,241.47 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,262.81. The stock has a market cap of $528.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,087.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $989.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

